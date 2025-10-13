LADY confesses to having an affair with her married boss at AMMCO properties, Dr. KEN MUNYUA, after being fired - Leaks their PHOTOs and private messages planning for a dinner date







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after a former female employee at AMMCO properties came forward with explosive revelations, confessing to an affair with her former boss, identified as Dr. Ken Munyua.

The lady, who was recently fired from the company, took to social media to expose her former relationship with Munyua, sharing private photos and screenshots of their alleged romantic conversations.

In the leaked messages, the two can be seen planning dinner dates and exchanging affectionate texts, painting a picture of a relationship that went beyond the professional line.

She further alleged that intimate affairs between bosses and junior staff are rampant at AMMCO Properties, claiming that such relationships often determine promotions and job security within the company.

Below is a photo of the lady identified as Rose Wangui with her former boss during better times.









More videos of the lady exposing dirty secrets about AMMCO properties.

