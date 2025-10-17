“He Died in My Arms” - WINNIE ODINGA recounts last moments with late father RAILA ODINGA in emotional tribute during State Funeral







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Winnie Odinga, daughter of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, delivered an emotional tribute during his State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium.

“I was with him in India when he took his last breath.”

“He died in my arms,” Winnie shared.

“He didn’t die weak, as some have claimed. He had walked five rounds that morning.”

“He died strong, with dignity and pride.”

Winnie urged Kenyans to honor Raila’s memory by walking with strength and pride, just as he did.

She described him not only as a national icon but also as a devoted father and personal hero.

“I don’t know who I’ll miss more - my dad or my superhero,” she said.

She fondly remembered their home as a “vitendawili testing ground,” where Raila challenged his children with riddles and trivia.

“To the world, he was many things. To me, he was simply Dad.”

Even in death, Raila’s meticulous nature remained evident.

“When I learned he wished to be buried within 72 hours, I laughed.”

“Good old Dad - planning and testing us beyond the grave,” she said, drawing laughter from mourners.

Winnie praised her father’s unwavering commitment to justice, sacrifice and service.

“He taught us that love for country is not just words - it’s sacrifice. True leadership is service, not power.”

She concluded with a powerful farewell:

“The biggest part of me died on October 15th, 2025. But the spirit of the lion roars on.”

“The King is dead, but long live the crown.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST