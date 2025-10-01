Mugithi singer WAITHAKA WA JANE is now globetrotting in business class with new lover MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA after abandoning his wife - WANAUME!!!!! (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Mugithi sensation Waithaka wa Jane seems to be living his best life, thanks to his new found fame in the Kikuyu music industry.

Photos circulating on social media show the Mugithi star traveling the world in business class alongside celebrated Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni wa Kirumba, popularly known as Baby Top.

The two were in Germany for a show a few days ago.

Waithaka’s new celebrity lifestyle has not escaped controversy.

Critics have accused him of abandoning his wife, who stood by him during his humble beginnings, only to replace her after fame and fortune came calling.

Muthoni, already a household name in Kikuyu radio, has been romantically linked to various public figures before, but her romantic affair with Waithaka is what has tongues wagging now.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST