This bold baddie was spotted having a good time Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road - Check out her outfit! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - The newly launched Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road is causing a stir and living up to its luxe reputation.

Social media videos show Nairobi’s top-tier baddies turning up in style, giving a glimpse into the club’s exclusive vibe.

Reports suggest the lounge maintains a strict image policy, allegedly turning away ladies who don’t meet their “elegant and classy” standard.

One viral clip of a glam baddie dancing the night away has set the tone for what the club considers premium.

With velvet ropes and high standards, Al Capone is quickly becoming the go-to spot for Nairobi’s elite nightlife queens.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST