This bold baddie was spotted having a good time Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road - Check out her outfit! (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - The newly launched Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road is causing a stir and living up to its luxe reputation.
Social media videos show Nairobi’s top-tier baddies turning
up in style, giving a glimpse into the club’s exclusive vibe.
Reports suggest the lounge maintains a strict image policy,
allegedly turning away ladies who don’t meet their “elegant and classy”
standard.
One viral clip of a glam baddie dancing the night away has
set the tone for what the club considers premium.
With velvet ropes and high standards, Al Capone is quickly
becoming the go-to spot for Nairobi’s elite nightlife queens.
Watch the video below or HERE>>>
