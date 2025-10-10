More PHOTOs of Thika Road Road-based AL CAPONE Lounge, where waitresses are leaving little to the imagination of male revelers







Friday, October 10, 2025 - Al Capone Lounge, a popular entertainment spot along Thika Road, has become the talk of the town after photos from the venue continue to cause a buzz on social media.

The photos, showcasing the club’s vibrant nightlife and the stylish, attention-grabbing outfits worn by its female staff, have sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Some have praised the establishment’s bold approach to nightlife entertainment and branding, while others argue it pushes the limits of public decency.

Regular patrons describe Al Capone as one of the most energetic and trendsetting joints in Nairobi, celebrated for its flashy décor, lively music, and themed events that attract a youthful crowd.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST