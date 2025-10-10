Hii Inagulwa! A LADY shares a video of her boss pranking her in the office and netizens can’t keep calm







Friday, October 10, 2025 - A lighthearted video of a lady being pranked by her boss in the office has gone viral, leaving social media users in stitches.

In the short clip shared online, the junior staff member is seen focused on her work when her playful boss, seated behind her, suddenly pranks her.

The apparent closeness between the two has sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with some suggesting the duo share more than just a professional bond.

“Hii inagulwa. Mali ya boss,” one social media user joked.

“This is not a prank - it’s office romance,” another commented.

The viral video continues to trend on social media, with many calling it both funny and “too familiar” for the workplace.

Good office vibes pic.twitter.com/dCcEuEApXz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 10, 2025

