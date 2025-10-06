Mko Poa Na Wife?! This conversation between a married man and his side chick has sparked conversation online (LOOK)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - A leaked screenshot of a conversation between a married man and his side chick has stirred lively reactions across social media.

In the chat, she asks, “Ama mimi hukupea stress baibe?” to which he replies, “Apana.”

She then follows up with, “Mko poa na wife?”, a question that unexpectedly touched many netizens.

Her apparent concern for the man's marriage sparked praise, with some calling her “thoughtful.”

Others took it further, claiming side chicks serve as “emotional shock absorbers,” helping men decompress so they can be more loving at home.

One user even quipped, “Without side chicks, most marriages would collapse.”

The debate continues, blending humor, controversy, and unexpected empathy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST