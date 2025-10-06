A BEN 10 spotted with his MUMAMA at Scratch Bar in Nairobi CBD - PHOTO sparks reactions







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a photo of a Ben 10 enjoying drinks with a “Mumama” at Scratch Bar in Nairobi CBD went viral.

The two were captured seated at a corner table, seemingly unbothered by onlookers.

Online users were quick to react, with some applauding the young man for “securing the bag,” while others criticized the growing trend of young men engaging in relationships with older women for financial gain.

“Hustle ni hustle. At least he’s not stealing,” one user commented.

“Our sons are being eaten like chapati out here,” another quipped.

Such Ben 10–mumama relationships have become increasingly common in Nairobi’s nightlife scene.

