Man caught in Nairobi after vandalising and stealing DEDAN KIMATHI’s statue (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 12, 2025 - There was drama in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) after a middle-aged man was caught red-handed vandalising and attempting to steal parts of the Dedan Kimathi statue.
According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was seen tampering
with the historic monument, which honours freedom fighter, Field Marshal Dedan
Kimathi, before being cornered by members of the public.
In the viral video shared online, the man is seen pleading
for mercy, claiming he was not mentally stable.
He went on to confess that he had planned to sell the
vandalised metal pieces cheaply to unscrupulous scrap-metal dealers around the
city.
The angry crowd later handed him over to the police, who
whisked him away for questioning.
Watch the video.
Even DEDAN KIMATHI’s statue.... pic.twitter.com/GjonrM7nwg— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 12, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments