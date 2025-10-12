Man caught in Nairobi after vandalising and stealing DEDAN KIMATHI’s statue (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - There was drama in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) after a middle-aged man was caught red-handed vandalising and attempting to steal parts of the Dedan Kimathi statue.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was seen tampering with the historic monument, which honours freedom fighter, Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi, before being cornered by members of the public.

In the viral video shared online, the man is seen pleading for mercy, claiming he was not mentally stable.

He went on to confess that he had planned to sell the vandalised metal pieces cheaply to unscrupulous scrap-metal dealers around the city.

The angry crowd later handed him over to the police, who whisked him away for questioning.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST