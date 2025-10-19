Men are in trouble!! Video of bold LESBIANS getting cozy in a Nairobi club stuns netizens! (WATCH)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - A video of two bold ladies having a good time in a Nairobi club has stirred lively reactions online.

The confident duo danced with carefree energy, getting cozy to a popular club banger as stunned revelers watched in awe.

Their chemistry and confidence lit up the night, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Some men jokingly lamented that lesbian women are “taking all the beautiful ladies,” wondering how they’ll keep up.

“Men are in trouble,” One netizen quipped.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST