Pombe Sio Supu! See how this man embarrassed his wife at a party with his wild antics while drunk (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - A viral video of a man unleashing wild dance moves at a party after one too many drinks has taken social media by storm.

The visibly tipsy reveler stole the spotlight with over-the-top antics - dancing on chairs, flailing dramatically, and bringing the entire party to a halt.

While guests watched in amused disbelief, his wife appeared mortified, her discomfort captured in every frame.

One user summed it up perfectly: “When your husband disgraces you in parties.”

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many urging netizens to know their limits - especially those who struggle to handle alcohol.

Netizens warned that such behavior not only invites ridicule but also deeply embarrasses loved ones.

The video now serves as a cautionary tale to drink responsibly, or risk becoming the next trending topic for all the wrong reasons.

Watch the video.

