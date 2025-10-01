Makueni Governor MUTULA KILONZO Junior locks up his former mistress turned baby mama, WAMBUI MUSYOKI, and orders her tortured - She desperately cries for help







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior is under fire after shocking allegations surfaced that he used his power and influence to lock up his former mistress and baby mama, Wambui Musyoki.

According to disturbing claims, Wambui had been held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison for the past three months.

She managed to send a desperate message to a close friend, revealing her plight and begging for help.

Wambui alleges that after her affair with the Governor ended, Mutula rejected their daughter and demanded she returns everything he had given her during their relationship.

Among his demands were a parcel of land and Ksh 15 million in cash.

She further claims that while in custody, she was subjected to both emotional and physical abuse, leaving her in a state of despair.

“I am ready to do anything to regain my freedom,” Wambui reportedly told her friend, whose social media post exposing the ordeal has now gone viral.

The explosive allegations have placed Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior under the spotlight, with Kenyans demanding answers on whether the law is being weaponized to settle personal scores.

The Kenyan DAILY POST