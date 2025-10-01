Makueni Governor MUTULA KILONZO Junior locks up his former mistress turned baby mama, WAMBUI MUSYOKI, and orders her tortured - She desperately cries for help

Wednesday, October 1,
2025 - Makueni Governor Mutula
Kilonzo Junior is under fire after shocking allegations
surfaced that he used his power and influence to lock up his former mistress
and baby mama, Wambui
Musyoki.
According to disturbing claims, Wambui had been held at Lang’ata Women’s Prison for the past
three months.
She managed to send a desperate message to a close friend,
revealing her plight and begging for help.
Wambui alleges that after her affair with the Governor
ended, Mutula rejected
their daughter and demanded she returns everything he had given
her during their relationship.
Among his demands were a parcel of land and Ksh 15 million in cash.
She further claims that while in custody, she was subjected
to both emotional and
physical abuse, leaving her in a state of despair.
“I am ready to do anything to regain my freedom,” Wambui
reportedly told her friend, whose social media post exposing the ordeal has now
gone viral.
The explosive allegations have placed Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior under the spotlight, with Kenyans demanding answers on whether the law is being weaponized to settle personal scores.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments