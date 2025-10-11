MARTHA KARUA addresses allegations of falling out with GACHAGUA over 2027 Opposition Presidential flagbearer

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, has dismissed claims of a rift with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the selection of the opposition’s 2027 presidential candidate.
The allegations stemmed from a viral social media post
suggesting Karua had criticized Gachagua’s camp for lacking inclusivity and
respect in coalition decision-making.
The post further claimed that internal tensions had led to
defections from the Democracy for the Citizens’ Party (DCP), a key member of
the United Opposition alliance.
However, Karua took to her X account on Saturday morning to
refute the claims, branding the post as fake and misleading.
Her clarification comes amid growing speculation of internal
wrangles within the opposition, particularly around the choice of a flagbearer
for the 2027 General Elections.
Despite the rumors, Karua and Gachagua appeared united on
Friday during the Wiper party’s National Delegates Conference at Uhuru Park,
Nairobi.
The event, attended by thousands of supporters and senior
opposition leaders - including Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’i and DAP-Kenya’s Eugene
Wamalwa - showcased a united front.
Gachagua declared that he was prepared to endorse the Wiper
leader and pledged to campaign for him with even greater energy than he did for
President William Ruto in 2022.
"The formula we use will help Kalonzo to be the only
presidential candidate from the opposition.”
“I and my millions of followers will support and campaign
for him. The campaign I will undertake will be ten times better than what I did
for Ruto," Gachagua declared.
