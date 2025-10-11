MARTHA KARUA addresses allegations of falling out with GACHAGUA over 2027 Opposition Presidential flagbearer







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, has dismissed claims of a rift with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the selection of the opposition’s 2027 presidential candidate.

The allegations stemmed from a viral social media post suggesting Karua had criticized Gachagua’s camp for lacking inclusivity and respect in coalition decision-making.

The post further claimed that internal tensions had led to defections from the Democracy for the Citizens’ Party (DCP), a key member of the United Opposition alliance.

However, Karua took to her X account on Saturday morning to refute the claims, branding the post as fake and misleading.

Her clarification comes amid growing speculation of internal wrangles within the opposition, particularly around the choice of a flagbearer for the 2027 General Elections.

Despite the rumors, Karua and Gachagua appeared united on Friday during the Wiper party’s National Delegates Conference at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

The event, attended by thousands of supporters and senior opposition leaders - including Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’i and DAP-Kenya’s Eugene Wamalwa - showcased a united front.

Gachagua declared that he was prepared to endorse the Wiper leader and pledged to campaign for him with even greater energy than he did for President William Ruto in 2022.

"The formula we use will help Kalonzo to be the only presidential candidate from the opposition.”

“I and my millions of followers will support and campaign for him. The campaign I will undertake will be ten times better than what I did for Ruto," Gachagua declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST