KANU chairman, GIDEON MOI, speaks after hosting President RUTO at his Kabarak home, signals Rift Valley unity shift







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, has broken his silence following a high-profile meeting with President William Ruto at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Friday, October 10th.

The gathering, attended by senior Government officials, KANU leaders, and local representatives, marked a significant moment in Rift Valley politics, hinting at an end in the long-standing rivalry between the two leaders.

In a statement after the meeting, Moi emphasized the importance of unity and expressed gratitude to his supporters in Baringo.

“We’ve elected to pursue the path of unity and shared purpose… to mold a cohesive and prosperous nation,” he said.

President Ruto echoed similar sentiments, urging leaders to set aside divisive politics and work together to transform the country.

“We must become partners in the national endeavour to get Kenya out of Third World status,” he stated.

The meeting came just days after KANU had announced Moi’s intention to vie for the Baringo Senatorial seat in an upcoming by-election.

However, following his engagements with Ruto - first at State House and later in Kabarak - KANU Secretary General George Wainaina confirmed that Moi had withdrawn from the race.

The renewed engagement between Moi and Ruto is seen as a major political development, given their decade-long rivalry rooted in divergent political paths and past electoral battles.

Moi had supported Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition in the 2022 elections, while Ruto led Kenya Kwanza to victory.

The meeting is being viewed as a symbolic reconciliation and a potential realignment in the Rift Valley, a region critical to Kenya’s political landscape.

The Kenyan DAILY POST