Man exposes himself badly after stealing WILLIS RABURU’s Samsumg Galaxy Fold at Carnivore - Advanced security features gave him away (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Seasoned media personality, Willis Raburu, has appealed to members of the public to help him recover his lost Samsung Galaxy Fold, a high-end smartphone reportedly worth over Ksh 200,000.

Raburu revealed that the device went missing on Saturday at Carnivore Grounds but thanks to its advanced security settings, it managed to capture photos of a man suspected to be in possession of it.

According to Raburu, the images were automatically uploaded to his cloud account, a feature common in modern Samsung devices.

The pictures show a man whose identity remains unknown, prompting Raburu to turn to his fans and online community for assistance.

“My phone went missing, but the system took photos of the person holding it. Kindly help me identify him,” Raburu wrote in his post.

He added that the phone contains valuable personal and professional data, making its recovery extremely important.

The Kenyan DAILY POST