GACHAGUA addresses alleged secret alliance with RUTO ahead of 2027 General Elections







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly refuted claims that he is secretly working with President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview on KTN on Sunday, October 5th, Gachagua stated that his relationship with Ruto was irreparably broken and dismissed any possibility of future negotiations.

Speculation about a covert alliance surfaced after critics alleged that Gachagua was using his newly formed Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) as leverage to re-enter Government, banking on support from his Mt. Kenya stronghold.

While acknowledging that political parties are vehicles for gaining power, Gachagua clarified that DCP will not align with Ruto’s administration.

“This party is for forming government or getting into government,” he said.

“But from what the people of Mt. Kenya have told me, William Ruto is not part of that equation.”

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni had earlier claimed that Gachagua held a secret meeting in Narok County with 15 leaders, including clergy, to discuss denying Narok Town Ward aspirant, Joshua Ole Kaputa, a DCP ticket.

Kioni alleged that the meeting was part of a broader arrangement with Ruto, promising Joshua a future nomination.

In response, DCP Deputy Party Leader, Cleophas Malala, dismissed the claims, accusing Kioni of being a Government-sponsored mole within the opposition.

Malala argued that Kioni’s statements were aimed at dividing the United Opposition, which has been vocal in its criticism of the current administration.

“If you’re in the opposition and can’t say the ‘wantam’ slogan, then you’re a mole,” Malala asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST