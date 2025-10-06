Police intercept Lamu-bound bus ferrying bhang concealed in the luggage compartment during a routine checkup (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Police officers have intercepted a Lamu-bound bus and uncovered a stash of cannabis cleverly concealed in the luggage compartment.

The bus, registration number KDN 368W and operated by Tawakal Bus Service, was on its routine trip from Nairobi when officers flagged it down for a random inspection.

What initially appeared to be ordinary luggage turned out to contain two bulky bales of cannabis sativa ingeniously hidden among bundles of second-hand clothes.

However, as detectives zeroed in on the suspicious bags, one passenger, believed to be the owner of the illegal cargo, made a daring escape, disappearing before officers could react.

Police confirmed that the bus driver and conductor were arrested on the spot and taken into custody for questioning, as the manhunt for the fleeing suspect intensifies.

The confiscated narcotics are being held as exhibits as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST