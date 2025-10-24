Man embarrasses a broke Slay Queen in a city club after she tried to use his expensive drinks to chase clout (VIDEO)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - A video showing the moment a ruthless guy embarrassed a broke slay queen in the club has sparked reactions.

In the clip, the lady is seen enjoying pricey drinks at a buzzing club with a male companion.

When she attempts to take a selfie of the drinks, presumably to impress her followers, the man who paid for them tries to join the shot.

To his surprise, she shoves him aside, clearly wanting the spotlight to herself.

Unamused, the man calmly picks up the drinks and walks away, leaving her stunned and embarrassed.

The moment has sparked mixed reactions, with many praising the man for refusing to be used.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST