Trending!! LADY shares boyfriend’s shocking reply after asking for money - This guy is ruthless! (SCREENSHOT)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - A leaked screenshot of a private conversation between a woman and her boyfriend has gone viral, sparking a heated debate across social media.

In the chat, the woman asks if he’s still planning to send her money - presumably something he had promised earlier.

“Are you still going to send the money?” she wrote.

Instead of a direct answer, the man replied with a photo of himself and an unusual condition:

“Post my picture on all your social media platforms, saying ‘The king will be sending me some funds soon.’”

The exchange has triggered mixed reactions online.

Some netizens criticized the man for being manipulative and emotionally controlling, while others speculated that he might be testing her loyalty before fulfilling his promise.

A section of netizens used the moment to highlight the dangers of financial dependence in relationships, urging women to prioritize self-reliance.





