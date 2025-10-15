“The President Who Won but Was Never Declared,” - KALONZO MUSYOKA pays glowing tribute to RAILA ODINGA.





Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has delivered a poignant tribute to the late Raila Odinga, describing him as a brother, friend, and a titan of Kenya’s democratic struggle.

Odinga, who passed away earlier today in India at the age of 80, was described as “the President who won but was never declared.”

Speaking from the United Kingdom, where he is on a 10-day official programme, Musyoka expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Kenya’s Second Prime Minister.

He praised Odinga’s unwavering commitment to democracy, recalling his years of detention and torture in the fight for multipartyism.

“Raila’s body bore the scars of bullets and batons—marks of a struggle no one should endure,” Musyoka said.

He highlighted Odinga’s instrumental role in constitutional reforms, particularly his efforts to dismantle the imperial presidency and usher in the 2010 Constitution, which devolved power to the people.

Reflecting on their political partnership, Musyoka recalled serving as Odinga’s running mate in the CORD and NASA coalitions, and later in Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya.

“We learnt a lot from each other and shared a lot of pain,” he noted.

Musyoka extended heartfelt condolences to Mama Ida Odinga and the Odinga family, assuring them of his family’s support.

“Kenya has lost an exemplary leader. Raila’s legacy will echo across the continent,” he said.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has declared a seven-day national mourning period.

Speaking during a national address on Wednesday, the President ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast across the country and in all Kenyan missions abroad as the nation honors one of its most iconic leaders.

"In honor of the right honorable Raila Odinga and his immense contribution to the nation of Kenya, I have declared 7 days of mourning across Kenya during which the national flag shall fly at half-mast across the nation and in our missions abroad," the President announced.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.