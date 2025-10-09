Kenyan LADY leaks romantic notes her ex used to write - Simps see dust (LOOK)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - X is on fire after a Kenyan lady decided to share a collection of love notes her ex-boyfriend used to write for her back in the day - and netizens can’t keep calm.

She uploaded pictures of handwritten romantic letters filled with sweet words and poems from her former bae.

However, despite all his effort and genuine affection, she still dumped him - and that’s what has the internet talking.

Kenyans on X quickly turned the post into a full-blown discussion about modern romance, with some praising the ex for being “a real lover boy,” while others clowned him, calling him “Chief Simp Commander.”

Check out her post.

