MALI SAFI! Meet the new Miss Langata Women’s Prison 2025 - Serving sentence after killing her husband (VIDEOs)

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Langata Women’s Prison has crowned its new Miss 2025, attracting widespread attention online.
The winner, who is serving a jail term for killing her
husband, showcased confidence, poise, and style during the
prison-organized beauty pageant.
Videos circulating online highlight her runway walk and
presentation, leaving netizens talking about her presence and
charisma despite her criminal record.
The annual pageant remains a platform for inmates to express
talent, creativity, and confidence, giving the public a glimpse of
their personalities beyond their convictions.
Among the titleholders is Ruth Kamande, who is serving
a life sentence after fatally stabbing her boyfriend 25 times,
proving that even behind bars, some inmates are pursuing their passion for
modeling.
Watch videos.
Miss Langata Women’s Prison 2025 pic.twitter.com/9bkuJWAjz3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 12, 2025
