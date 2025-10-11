MALI SAFI! Meet the new Miss Langata Women’s Prison 2025 - Serving sentence after killing her husband (VIDEOs)







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Langata Women’s Prison has crowned its new Miss 2025, attracting widespread attention online.

The winner, who is serving a jail term for killing her husband, showcased confidence, poise, and style during the prison-organized beauty pageant.

Videos circulating online highlight her runway walk and presentation, leaving netizens talking about her presence and charisma despite her criminal record.

The annual pageant remains a platform for inmates to express talent, creativity, and confidence, giving the public a glimpse of their personalities beyond their convictions.

Among the titleholders is Ruth Kamande, who is serving a life sentence after fatally stabbing her boyfriend 25 times, proving that even behind bars, some inmates are pursuing their passion for modeling.

