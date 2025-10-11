RUTH KAMANDE, who is serving a life sentence after stabbing her boyfriend 25 times, turns heads as she shows off her modelling skills (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Ruth Kamande, currently serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Farid Mohammed, 25 times, has once again captured public attention, this time for her modelling skills.

The stunning display took place during a beauty pageant competition organized at Langata Women’s Prison, where a video circulating online shows Kamande confidently strutting the runway, leaving netizens intrigued by her poise and charisma despite her criminal past.

Ruth, who was crowned Miss Langata Women’s Prison in 2016, first came into the spotlight after the tragic death of her boyfriend Farid, a young graduate who had just begun his career before his life was cut short.

Despite serving a life sentence, Ruth has pursued her passion for modelling, proving to the public that she still possesses flair and confidence.

Watch the video of her on the runway.

