GACHAGUA's ally reveals MATIANG’I’s 'risky strategy' that could undermine his 2027 presidential bid







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has warned that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s reluctance to form his own political party could severely hamper his chances in the 2027 presidential race.

Nyutu, a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, described Matiang’i’s strategy as politically risky and lacking grassroots depth.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025, Nyutu argued that Kenya’s political landscape is shaped by ethnic and regional loyalties, making party formation essential for building a solid voter base.

He said Matiang’i’s decision to align with existing parties instead of launching his own leaves him vulnerable to external influence and limits his visibility.

“Fred Matiang’i’s refusal to form a personal party is a strategic weakness.”

“Without a distinct platform, he risks relying on goodwill that may not translate into votes,” Nyutu stated.

The Jubilee Party recently endorsed Fred Matiang’i as its presidential flag bearer for the 2027 General Elections.

The move is seen as an attempt to consolidate support in key regions, especially within Mount Kenya and parts of Western Kenya, where Jubilee maintains a strong grassroots presence.

However, critics like Senator Nyutu argue that relying solely on Jubilee’s machinery without forming a personal political party could limit Matiang’i’s reach and autonomy in a competitive race.

“Delaying party formation or grassroots mobilisation could cost a candidate millions of votes,” Nyutu warned.

