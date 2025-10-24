LOVE TAX!! Rogue cops in Mombasa charging couples KSh 50,000 at Mama Ngina Waterfront for sitting together in cars - Falsely accuse them of engaging in “Mechi’’







Friday, October 24, 2025 - Following recent reports about corruption at Kasarani Police Station, disturbing accounts have now emerged from Mombasa, exposing the alarming conduct of some police officers who are no different from ordinary robbers.

According to multiple witnesses, these rogue individuals, believed to be attached to the DCI and other police units, operate in civilian clothes and use private vehicles or even tuk-tuks to ambush unsuspecting motorists.

Their operation is simple but ruthless: they stop cars, force themselves inside, and demand bribes using threats and intimidation.

If a motorist refuses to comply, they reportedly call a breakdown truck labeled “Battalion”, which tows the vehicle to Central Police Station.

Once there, the officers allegedly fabricate false charges to justify their extortion.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Another group of these rogue officers reportedly patrol the Mama Ngina Waterfront, targeting people seated in their vehicles, particularly couples.

Whether one is with a wife or a female friend, the officers accuse them of engaging in “indecent acts” and then demand up to KSh 50,000 to “settle the matter” quietly without booking them at the station.

This emerging pattern has raised deep concern among Mombasa residents, who now feel unsafe not because of criminals, but because of the very officers meant to protect them.





The Kenyan DAILY POST