Billionaire JIMI WANJIGI opens up on how his life changed after quitting alcohol at 25 - “It was taking growth away from me”







Friday, October 24, 2025 - In a rare and reflective moment, Kenyan billionaire and politician, Jimi Wanjigi, opened up how a bold decision at the age of 25 reshaped his life.

Speaking on The Dr. Ofweneke Show, Wanjigi revealed that his decision to quit alcohol steered him away from the party scene and toward a life of purpose.

“At 25, I stopped drinking,” he said.

“I looked around and thought, what are we doing? Just talking about last weekend and school days. No one’s planning tomorrow.”

Wanjigi described alcohol as a distraction that dulled his ambition and clarity.

“It was taking growth away from me,” he explained.

“I wanted to start making decisions that would affect my tomorrow.”

Now known for his sharp business acumen and political influence, Wanjigi credits that early decision with helping him build the discipline and focus that define his success today.

“You must learn when to step back and reflect,” he said.

“Quitting alcohol gave me direction - and purpose.”

His revelation comes at a time when Kenya is grappling with rising concerns over alcohol abuse among youth.

