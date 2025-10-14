She is a drama queen!! Woman narrates how MARY BIKETI almost ruined her marriage and hints why CS OPARANYA might have dumped her







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - A woman has come forward with explosive claims against Mary Biketi, the immediate ex-lover of Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, accusing her of being a “drama queen” who nearly wrecked her marriage.

The woman alleged that Biketi has a habit of calling the wives of married men she dates to “introduce herself,” a move that has left behind a trail of chaos and broken relationships.

She further hinted that Oparanya may have finally dumped Biketi after she allegedly tried to interfere with his other wives, causing unnecessary drama in the family.

Sources claim that since the breakup, Biketi has been “faking it online,” hiring luxury cars and staging lavish photoshoots to convince her followers she’s still living large.

Insiders describe her as desperate to prove she’s still relevant after being dumped by the powerful politician, a move that has turned her once-glamorous life into a social media show.





