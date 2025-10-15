Citizen TV's LINUS KAIKAI shares details of his 7-minute phone call with RAILA ODINGA on Sunday - "He Sounded Cheerful & Completely Normal"







Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - Citizen TV’s Group Editorial Director, Linus Kaikai, has revealed the details of his final phone conversation with the late Raila Odinga, just two days before the former Prime Minister’s passing.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 15th, Kaikai shared that he spoke with Odinga on Sunday evening, October 13th, at 6:32 p.m, describing the seven-minute conversation as upbeat and reassuring.

“I called to ask how he was doing, and I heard someone who was cheerful and completely normal,” Kaikai said.

“He even started asking me about matters of the country.”

Kaikai’s account adds a deeply personal dimension to the national mourning that followed Odinga’s death on Wednesday morning at the age of 80.

Odinga reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic wellness facility in Kerala, India.

President William Ruto has announced that the ODM leader will be accorded a state funeral.

A committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has been formed to oversee the arrangements.

In honor of Odinga’s legacy, President Ruto declared a seven-day national mourning period, during which flags will fly at half-mast across Kenya and its diplomatic missions worldwide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST