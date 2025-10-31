AMBER RAY’s husband, businessman KENNEDY RAPUDO, sets the record straight on 'Wash Wash' links – “There Would Be Evidence by Now”







Friday, October 31, 2025 - Kennedy Rapudo, husband to socialite Amber Ray, has broken his silence on persistent rumors linking him to the infamous “wash wash” dealings.

In a candid video shared by Dr Ofweneke on TikTok on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, Rapudo firmly denied any involvement in illegal money dealings, stating that his wealth is the result of years of hard work and discipline.

“No, I am a businessman. It is important for people to understand that I am educated.”

“People often claim that I am involved in money laundering, but honestly, I have hustled to get where I am,” Rapudo lashed.

“I have lived in Nairobi for the past sixteen years, and if I were in the wash wash business, there would be evidence of that by now,” Rapudo said, addressing the speculation head-on.

He described himself as a self-made entrepreneur whose journey began in humble circumstances.

Recalling his high school days, Rapudo shared how he managed to score a B+ in Physics despite studying in a school with no lab equipment - relying solely on memorization and determination.

“I used to cram chemical reactions and colour changes from books because we had no practicals,” he explained.

Rapudo also revealed that his ambition started early.

From as far back as Class Four, he consistently topped his class and dreamed of becoming a doctor - proof, he says, of the discipline that now fuels his business ventures.

“When I was in high school, I wanted to be a doctor. I had big dreams and was very ambitious.”

“Since I was in Class Four, I was always the top student,” he asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST