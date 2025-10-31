AMBER RAY’s husband, businessman KENNEDY RAPUDO, sets the record straight on 'Wash Wash' links – “There Would Be Evidence by Now”

Friday, October 31,
2025 - Kennedy Rapudo, husband to socialite Amber Ray, has broken his
silence on persistent rumors linking him to the infamous “wash wash” dealings.
In a candid video shared by Dr Ofweneke on TikTok on
Thursday, October 30th, 2025, Rapudo firmly denied any involvement
in illegal money dealings, stating that his wealth is the result of years of
hard work and discipline.
“No, I am a
businessman. It is important for people to understand that I am educated.”
“People often
claim that I am involved in money laundering, but honestly, I have hustled to
get where I am,” Rapudo lashed.
“I have lived
in Nairobi for the past sixteen years, and if I were in the wash wash business,
there would be evidence of that by now,” Rapudo said, addressing the
speculation head-on.
He described himself as a self-made entrepreneur whose
journey began in humble circumstances.
Recalling his high school days, Rapudo shared how he managed
to score a B+ in Physics despite studying in a school with no lab equipment - relying
solely on memorization and determination.
“I used to cram chemical reactions and colour changes from
books because we had no practicals,” he explained.
Rapudo also revealed that his ambition started early.
From as far back as Class Four, he consistently topped his
class and dreamed of becoming a doctor - proof, he says, of the discipline that
now fuels his business ventures.
“When I was in
high school, I wanted to be a doctor. I had big dreams and was very ambitious.”
“Since I was in
Class Four, I was always the top student,” he asserted.
