Late ONGONDO WERE’s wife, ANNE's voluptuous figure leaves heads turning as she joins her son, BOYD WERE, in campaigns (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Anne Ongondo, the widow
of the late legislator Ongondo Were, made a rare public appearance on Thursday
as she joined her son, Boyd Were, in the campaigns for the hotly contested
Kasipul Parliamentary seat.
Anne, who has maintained a low profile since the death of
her husband, drew considerable attention for her elegant look and confident
demeanor as she accompanied Boyd in his bid to follow in his father’s political
footsteps.
Dressed smartly in a black trouser that flaunted her
voluptuous figure, Anne was warmly received by supporters as she greeted crowds
and urged residents to rally behind her son’s candidature.
Political observers noted that Anne’s participation in the
campaign could give Boyd a significant boost, especially among older voters who
fondly remember the late Ongondo Were’s tenure.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Late ONGONDO WERE’s wives pic.twitter.com/4qEm0HDWDq— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025
0 Comments