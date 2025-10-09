Late ONGONDO WERE’s wife, ANNE's voluptuous figure leaves heads turning as she joins her son, BOYD WERE, in campaigns (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Anne Ongondo, the widow of the late legislator Ongondo Were, made a rare public appearance on Thursday as she joined her son, Boyd Were, in the campaigns for the hotly contested Kasipul Parliamentary seat.

Anne, who has maintained a low profile since the death of her husband, drew considerable attention for her elegant look and confident demeanor as she accompanied Boyd in his bid to follow in his father’s political footsteps.

Dressed smartly in a black trouser that flaunted her voluptuous figure, Anne was warmly received by supporters as she greeted crowds and urged residents to rally behind her son’s candidature.

Political observers noted that Anne’s participation in the campaign could give Boyd a significant boost, especially among older voters who fondly remember the late Ongondo Were’s tenure.

Watch the video.

Late ONGONDO WERE’s wives pic.twitter.com/4qEm0HDWDq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST