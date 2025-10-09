VERA SIDIKA causes stir at Quiver Lounge Kilimani after her surgery - Stuns revelers with daring look (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - City socialite Vera Sidika once again became the center of attention after making an appearance at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani, shortly after reports surfaced that she had undergone another cosmetic enhancement procedure.

Vera, known for her bold fashion sense and unapologetic confidence, arrived at the popular nightspot in a figure-hugging outfit that left little to the imagination, instantly drawing the attention of revelers.

Photos shared online show excited fans scrambling to get a glimpse of the socialite, who appeared to relish the spotlight as she interacted with partygoers and posed for pictures.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST