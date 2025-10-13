‘Kienyeji-looking’ LADY flaunts her stunning curves and netizens cannot believe it - Oh! My! (VIDEO)

Monday, October 13, 2025 - They say don’t judge a book by its cover, and this viral video of a stunning lady proves just that.
Initially, the lady is seen in a loose, shapeless and
unflattering dress.
She then pulls it tight at the waist, instantly revealing a
jaw-dropping hourglass figure that leaves viewers stunned.
The transformation has sparked a wave of reactions online,
with many praising her natural beauty and confidence.
The clip is a powerful reminder that appearances can be
deceiving, and why first impressions don’t always tell the full story.
Watch the video.
The dress lied to us all 😃 pic.twitter.com/KoSz5ll5w3— Agape💃 (@Her_agape) October 9, 2025
