Key witness in former Governor MIKE SONKO’s corruption case found dead in his Karen Home - SONKO blames powerful cartels for taking his life and calls them cowards





Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Former Nairobi County Executive for ICT, Newton Munene, has been found dead at his home in Karen, Nairobi, under unclear circumstances.

His body was moved to Lee Funeral Home as police launch investigations into the cause of death.

Munene was one of the three key witnesses in former Governor Mike Sonko’s ongoing corruption case.

Just last week, he testified in court, alleging that certain officials from a previous county administration had falsely implicated Sonko in corruption claims that eventually led to his impeachment.

Reacting to the shocking news, Sonko expressed outrage and grief, describing Munene’s death as “an act of cowardice.”

He alleged that the former ICT Executive may have been targeted for testifying in his defense.

“It is deeply regrettable that the cartels have retaliated by taking Munene’s life. If my accusers have any evidence against me, they should face me in court, not silence innocent people who choose to speak the truth,” Sonko wrote.

Sonko further claimed that several of his former County Executives who had agreed to testify on his behalf were being threatened and intimidated to withdraw from the case.

“No level of intimidation or threats will deter me from seeking justice,” he added.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the circumstances surrounding Munene’s death as detectives from the DCI continue investigations.