Exposing notorious MCHELE LADY, LORA ODERO, who drugged a businessman and robbed him of Ksh 335,000 after meeting at Lavington’s Ibiza Lounge Night Club (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 10, 2025 - A Nairobi businessman, James Mwangi Kiaritha, has told a court that what began as a casual night out at Lavington’s popular Ibiza Lounge ended in confusion, dizziness, and the loss of Ksh 335,000 from his bank account.

Testifying before the court, Kiaritha said he met a woman identified as Lora Odero at the club, and after spending the evening together, she invited him to her apartment.

He recounted that after arriving at her residence, his memory “went blurred,” and he could barely recall what happened afterward.

The following morning, Kiaritha said he realized several unauthorized M-Pesa transactions had been made from his phone to a number registered under the accused’s name.





Upon checking his account, he discovered that a total of Ksh 335,000 had been transferred.

Kiaritha further told the court that when he looked up Lora’s name online, he found previous mentions in other legal cases, which prompted him to decline any private settlement offers.

He maintained that he never authorizes payments to individuals he has just met.

The accused, Lora Odero, has denied the charges and is currently out on bail as the case proceeds.

Lora Odero, also known as Laura Oyier Ogolla, came into the limelight in 2015 after she appeared at the Milimani Law Court in Nairobi to face charges of obtaining credit by false pretenses after failing to pay a Sh 229,505 bill for services at the Intercontinental Hotel.

See her photos below.

