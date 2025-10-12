Kenyan singer NIKITA KERING forced to share her national ID to prove her real age amid speculation - “Now Stop” (PHOTO)







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Award-winning singer and songwriter Nikita Kering has officially shut down the internet buzz surrounding her age with receipts.

On Sunday, October 12th, 2025, the mellow voiced singer took to Instagram to post a photo of her national ID, confirming she was born in 2002 with a cheeky caption: “Now stop.”

The move came after growing speculation online, with some fans claiming she looked either older than she had previously stated.

Rather than engage in back-and-forth debates, Nikita let her ID do the talking.

In an industry where many celebrities hide or tweak their age to fit brand expectations, Nikita’s transparency is refreshing.

Nikita has already achieved what many artists spend years chasing - from releasing chart-topping hits to performing on international stages and her decision to share her real age publicly reflects confidence and pride in her journey.





The Kenyan DAILY POST