Media Personality JANET MBUGUA addresses ghosting in dating and how it has ruined genuine connections

Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Media personality Janet Mbugua has addressed ‘ghosting’ in dating and how the growing trend is quietly eroding emotional honesty.
In an insightful post shared on Instagram on Sunday, October
12th, 2025, the mother of two expressed concern over how
disappearing without a word has replaced real conversations in modern
relationships.
“Back then, we’d actually talk things through - face to
face, over long calls, or in letters that said what words couldn’t.”
“Now? We just disappear,” Janet wrote. “Ghosting’s become
the new goodbye - quiet, clean, and confusing.”
She explained that while ghosting may feel easier, it leaves
the other person with unanswered questions and emotional scars.
Janet urged people to choose clarity over avoidance, saying
that even uncomfortable truths are kinder than silence.
“Saying ‘I need space’ or ‘this isn’t working’ might feel
hard, but it saves both people’s peace,” she added.
Janet believes that technology has made it easier to vanish
instead of facing difficult conversations, and she questioned when
communication became so shallow.
“When did convenience start replacing courage?” she asked.
Her message resonated widely, sparking conversations about
ghosting’s impact not just in dating, but also in friendships and professional
relationships.
