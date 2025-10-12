Media Personality JANET MBUGUA addresses ghosting in dating and how it has ruined genuine connections







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Media personality Janet Mbugua has addressed ‘ghosting’ in dating and how the growing trend is quietly eroding emotional honesty.

In an insightful post shared on Instagram on Sunday, October 12th, 2025, the mother of two expressed concern over how disappearing without a word has replaced real conversations in modern relationships.

“Back then, we’d actually talk things through - face to face, over long calls, or in letters that said what words couldn’t.”

“Now? We just disappear,” Janet wrote. “Ghosting’s become the new goodbye - quiet, clean, and confusing.”

She explained that while ghosting may feel easier, it leaves the other person with unanswered questions and emotional scars.

Janet urged people to choose clarity over avoidance, saying that even uncomfortable truths are kinder than silence.

“Saying ‘I need space’ or ‘this isn’t working’ might feel hard, but it saves both people’s peace,” she added.

Janet believes that technology has made it easier to vanish instead of facing difficult conversations, and she questioned when communication became so shallow.

“When did convenience start replacing courage?” she asked.

Her message resonated widely, sparking conversations about ghosting’s impact not just in dating, but also in friendships and professional relationships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST