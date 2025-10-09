He had a taste for curvy women - Video of late Kasipul MP, ONG’ONDO WERE’s widows flaunting curves sparks reactions (WATCH)

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - A viral video featuring the two widows of the late Kasipul MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, has stirred conversation online.
The clip shows the beautiful women at a campaign rally
supporting Boyd Were, the MP’s son, who is contesting the vacant seat on an ODM
ticket.
Dressed in signature ODM yellow t-shirts and figure-hugging
pants, their appearance drew attention and sparked mixed reactions across
social media.
Some netizens, particularly men, speculated about the late
MP’s preferences, with comments focusing on the women’s curvy figures.
Charles Ong’ondo Were was tragically assassinated in April
29th, this year in Nairobi.
Watch the video.
Late ONGONDO WERE’s wives pic.twitter.com/4qEm0HDWDq— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 9, 2025
