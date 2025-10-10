KANU MP calls out GIDEON MOI for meeting RUTO at State House and bowing out of Baringo Senatorial by-election - "We Feel Not Listened To"







Friday, October 10, 2025 - KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has come under fire from Samburu West MP, Naisula Lesuuda, following his recent meeting with President William Ruto and his decision to bow out of the Baringo Senatorial by-election.

In a strongly worded statement on Thursday, October 9th, Lesuuda said she had long refrained from addressing Moi publicly but felt compelled to speak due to the national significance of his decisions.

“My dear Chairman Hon. Gideon Moi, we have had many conversations in private, and I have never addressed you in public, but the matter being discussed is of national importance,” she wrote.

Lesuuda acknowledged Moi’s decision to contest the Baringo seat or align with Ruto as personal, but expressed disappointment over his lack of communication with party members.

“My only concern and that of many who have believed in you and the party is your choice not to give direction and not to communicate on time,” she said, urging Moi to offer clarity to KANU supporters.

Her remarks triggered widespread reactions online, with Kenyans divided over Moi’s political moves.

Some praised Lesuuda’s boldness, while others defended Moi’s discretion.

The controversy comes amid growing uncertainty over KANU’s future and its role in national politics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST