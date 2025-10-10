GACHAGUA opens up on how his sons pushed him to respond to RUTO's controversial remarks on Gen Z protests

Friday, October 10, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that his sons played a pivotal role in urging him to publicly respond to President William Ruto’s remarks following the deadly Gen Z-led protests in June 2024.
Speaking on Thursday, October 9th, Gachagua
recounted how his children confronted him after Ruto labelled the youthful
demonstrators as “criminals.”
“That statement I made in Mombasa, I was pushed by my
children,” Gachagua said.
“The day William Ruto called youths criminals on June 25th,
my children turned up at my residence at 6 AM, sat me down and told me, ‘Dad,
your boss has called us criminals.’”
“They insisted I speak out.”
President Ruto had described the storming of Parliament
during the anti-Finance Bill protests as treasonous, claiming that criminal
elements had hijacked peaceful demonstrations.
“We must isolate crime from democratic expression and
separate criminals from people exercising the freedom of expression and
divergent opinion,” Ruto stated.
In response, Gachagua held a Press Conference in Mombasa,
where he criticized the National Intelligence Service (NIS) for failing to
anticipate the protests.
He also called for the resignation of NIS Director General
Noordin Haji, blaming him for the security lapse and the deaths of at least 30
people.
“Haji must take responsibility and resign to allow the President
to appoint a competent DG,” Gachagua declared.
