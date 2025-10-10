GACHAGUA opens up on how his sons pushed him to respond to RUTO's controversial remarks on Gen Z protests







Friday, October 10, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that his sons played a pivotal role in urging him to publicly respond to President William Ruto’s remarks following the deadly Gen Z-led protests in June 2024.

Speaking on Thursday, October 9th, Gachagua recounted how his children confronted him after Ruto labelled the youthful demonstrators as “criminals.”

“That statement I made in Mombasa, I was pushed by my children,” Gachagua said.

“The day William Ruto called youths criminals on June 25th, my children turned up at my residence at 6 AM, sat me down and told me, ‘Dad, your boss has called us criminals.’”

“They insisted I speak out.”

President Ruto had described the storming of Parliament during the anti-Finance Bill protests as treasonous, claiming that criminal elements had hijacked peaceful demonstrations.

“We must isolate crime from democratic expression and separate criminals from people exercising the freedom of expression and divergent opinion,” Ruto stated.

In response, Gachagua held a Press Conference in Mombasa, where he criticized the National Intelligence Service (NIS) for failing to anticipate the protests.

He also called for the resignation of NIS Director General Noordin Haji, blaming him for the security lapse and the deaths of at least 30 people.

“Haji must take responsibility and resign to allow the President to appoint a competent DG,” Gachagua declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST