Governor WAVINYA NDETI pays glowing tribute to late husband, PRINCE ODUWOLE, on 32nd wedding anniversary - “The Children and I Miss You Every Day”







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Prince Henry Oduwole, in honor of what would have been their 32nd wedding anniversary.

In a touching message posted on October 2nd, she remembered Prince as a loving husband and devoted father.

“Today marks 32 years since I got married to the love of my life, my dear husband, the late Prince Henry Oduwole.”

“He was not only a loving husband but also a devoted father to our children.”

“The children and I miss you deeply every single day.”

“Continue resting in eternal peace, Prince,” she wrote.

Prince Oduwole passed away in 2016 at Nairobi Hospital after a sudden spike in blood pressure.

"I was called by my sister around 1 am, telling me that the condition of her husband had worsened. Upon arriving at the hospital a few minutes later, he passed on”

"He has been in and out of the hospital since March. He has actually been to Matter Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, and even to London.”

“But this morning, God decided to have him rest," Wavinya’s elder brother, Raphael Musyoki, said at the time.





The Kenyan DAILY POST