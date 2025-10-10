Intoxicated Uber driver sparks reactions after making passengers drive to their own drop-off point (VIDEO)







Friday, October 10, 2025 - An Uber driver is trending online after allegedly showing up drunk and forcing his passengers to drive themselves to their destination.

According to reports shared on social media, the passengers had hailed an Uber for what was supposed to be a routine trip.

However, upon entering the vehicle, they immediately noticed the driver’s slurred speech and unstable behavior, prompting serious safety concerns.

Realizing that the driver was too intoxicated to operate the vehicle safely, the passengers reportedly took control of the car and drove themselves to their drop-off point - using the driver’s own vehicle.

The bizarre incident has since gone viral, sparking widespread outrage among Kenyans.

Many have condemned Uber Kenya for what they describe as a major breach of passenger safety, demanding accountability and stricter vetting measures for drivers.

Social media users have also called for random sobriety tests and enhanced background checks for ride-hailing operators to prevent similar incidents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST