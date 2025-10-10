Drama as a daring KIKUYU LADY is arrested at Milimani Law Courts’ gate trying to sneak in bhang (VIDEO)

Friday, October 10, 2025 - A woman was arrested at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi after allegedly attempting to sneak in 50 rolls of bhang worth approximately Ksh 2,500.
The suspect, identified as Elizabeth Njeri, was
intercepted at the court’s entrance by security officers during a routine
screening.
The officers discovered the narcotics concealed in a black
paper bag she was carrying.
Appearing before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, Njeri
claimed that she had picked up the bag from the ground, believing it contained
money.
She pleaded for leniency, saying she was unaware of the
bag’s contents and lamented that she had since lost contact with her special
needs child.
The magistrate entered a not guilty plea on her
behalf and ordered that the matter be transferred to the JKIA Law Courts for
hearing on October 13th, 2025.
Njeri was remanded until October 14th, when
her bail application will be determined.
