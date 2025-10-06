“I did not set up BURALE” - ALEX MWAKIDEU defends hosting his sister, ROZINAH, in explosive interview on failed marriage to BURALE amid backlash (VIDEO)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Radio personality, Alex Mwakideu, has addressed the buzz surrounding his podcast episode featuring his sister, Rozinah Mwakideu, who candidly spoke about her short-lived and painful marriage to pastor and motivational speaker Robert Burale.

Twelve years after their separation, Rozinah described the marriage as her “biggest mistake” and “darkest period” of her life.

In the explosive interview, Rozinah revealed that their marriage lasted just one year and two days, claiming Burale was emotionally distant and celibate throughout their time together - even on their honeymoon.

“He never touched me,” she said, leaving listeners stunned.

She further disclosed that she ended the marriage after discovering disturbing content on Burale’s laptop, hinting at a hidden side of the pastor that contradicted his public persona.

The episode has sparked mixed reactions online.

While many praised Rozinah for her bravery, others accused Alex of orchestrating the interview to embarrass Burale, especially since he had hosted the pastor on his podcast just days earlier.

Alex, however, has firmly denied any hidden agenda. “I had no idea what had happened between my sister and Pastor Burale,” he stated, emphasizing that the timing was purely coincidental.

Watch the video.

“I am not pulling down the Rozinah Mwakideu interview,” Radio presenter Alex Mwakideu says, adding that he had no idea what had happened between his sister and Pastor Burale! pic.twitter.com/PvO9wCHlYB — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST