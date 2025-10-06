Kenyan LADY urged to dump her boyfriend after sharing screenshot chat showing his poor grammar (LOOK)

Monday, October 6,
2025 - A 26-year-old Kenyan woman has sparked a heated online debate after
posting a screenshot of a conversation with her boyfriend that revealed glaring
grammatical errors.
The chat, which revolved around a request to help his sister
find a job, quickly turned into a misunderstanding, leading the woman to
question his intelligence.
In her post, she explained that she misread his message,
thinking he was informing her of his plans, only to realize he was asking for
her help.
Her response came off as dismissive, prompting the boyfriend
to withdraw the request altogether.
The woman later confessed that the exchange made her
reconsider the relationship, saying she feared future communication breakdowns
due to his poor grammar.
“It dawned on me that I might be involved with someone of
low intelligence,” she wrote.
Netizens were quick to react, with many urging her to walk
away from the relationship.
Others focused on the boyfriend’s poor grammar, calling it a
red flag.
The post has since gone viral, reigniting conversations around intellectual compatibility and communication in modern relationships.
