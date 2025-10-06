Kenyan LADY urged to dump her boyfriend after sharing screenshot chat showing his poor grammar (LOOK)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - A 26-year-old Kenyan woman has sparked a heated online debate after posting a screenshot of a conversation with her boyfriend that revealed glaring grammatical errors.

The chat, which revolved around a request to help his sister find a job, quickly turned into a misunderstanding, leading the woman to question his intelligence.

In her post, she explained that she misread his message, thinking he was informing her of his plans, only to realize he was asking for her help.

Her response came off as dismissive, prompting the boyfriend to withdraw the request altogether.

The woman later confessed that the exchange made her reconsider the relationship, saying she feared future communication breakdowns due to his poor grammar.

“It dawned on me that I might be involved with someone of low intelligence,” she wrote.

Netizens were quick to react, with many urging her to walk away from the relationship.

Others focused on the boyfriend’s poor grammar, calling it a red flag.

The post has since gone viral, reigniting conversations around intellectual compatibility and communication in modern relationships.





The Kenyan DAILY POST