“How I smuggled RAILA into the Africa Climate Summit at KICC” - DAVID OSIANY narrates and reveals how top Government officials led by GACHAGUA were caught flat-footed

Friday, October 17, 2025 - Former Industrialization Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), David Osiany, has lifted the lid on a daring and emotional act he undertook to ensure ODM leader, Raila Odinga, was not humiliated during the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) held in Nairobi.
In a heartfelt tribute shared on Friday, Osiany revealed
that during the inaugural Africa Climate Summit - which brought together over
13 African Heads of State at the Kenyatta International
Convention Centre (KICC) - Raila had not
been officially invited, despite having already declared
interest in the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.
At the time, the Government had not yet begun supporting
Raila’s bid, and Osiany, whose company Crestwood Marketing &
Communications Ltd had been contracted to handle all
communications, advertising and PR for the high-profile event, decided to
intervene.
“Seeing that my hero was sidelined, I walked straight to the
coordinating team and informed them that Prime Minister Raila Odinga had been
in talks with the President and they had agreed that he attends the event,”
Osiany confessed.
“Of course, it wasn’t true, but I knew none of them was
going to verify this information.”
He then managed to secure a VVVIP car pass, venue access,
and security clearance
for Raila’s bodyguard - though he could not obtain a pass for an extra
assistant.
To solve that, he assigned Anne Mabwai,
Crestwood’s Head of Shared Services and a member of the vetted VVVIP protocol
team, to act as Raila’s personal aide for the day.
Osiany personally called Raila to deliver the news.
“Wuora, I have played monkey. I have your cards and you will
sit with the Presidents,” he told him.
Raila reportedly laughed and responded in Dholuo: Inyalogi? Kare in be in mjanja!”
- loosely translated to “You outsmarted them? So you’re clever too?”
“We moved former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s seat
to the back and placed Baba’s seat in front alongside that of former Ethiopian
PM, Hailemariam Desalegn, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi,” Osiany
narrated.
