High Court issues directive over Pastor ROBERT BURALE's defamation case against ALEX MWAKIDEU and his sister, ROZINAH







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - The High Court in Nairobi has officially certified Pastor Robert Burale’s defamation petition against media personality, Alex Mwakideu, and his sister, Rozinah Mwakideu, as urgent.

In a notice dated Thursday, October 9th, 2025, Justice Stephen Onjoro directed Burale to serve the application to both defendants immediately, with the hearing set for October 23rd.

The judge warned that failure to comply with the court’s orders would result in penal consequences.

Burale is seeking Ksh20 million in damages following a controversial interview aired on Alex’s YouTube channel, Alex Mwakideu TV.

In the explosive interview, Rozinah - Burale’s ex-wife - described their one-year marriage as the darkest period of her life, calling it her biggest mistake.

She alleged emotional neglect and financial strain, and claimed to have accessed Burale’s personal documents, which she said revealed troubling details.

Burale dismissed the claims as false and malicious, arguing that they were intended to damage his reputation and credibility as a preacher and motivational speaker.

He also accused Alex of professional negligence for failing to verify the allegations before publishing the video and encouraging viewers to “share widely.”

The petition seeks a court order to remove the video, prohibit reposts and compel a public apology and retraction.

With over 650,000 views and viral snippets circulating online, the case has sparked public interest.

