High Court issues directive over Pastor ROBERT BURALE's defamation case against ALEX MWAKIDEU and his sister, ROZINAH

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - The High Court in Nairobi has officially certified Pastor Robert Burale’s defamation petition against media personality, Alex Mwakideu, and his sister, Rozinah Mwakideu, as urgent.
In a notice dated Thursday, October 9th, 2025,
Justice Stephen Onjoro directed Burale to serve the application to both
defendants immediately, with the hearing set for October 23rd.
The judge warned that failure to comply with the court’s
orders would result in penal consequences.
Burale is seeking Ksh20 million in damages following a
controversial interview aired on Alex’s YouTube channel, Alex
Mwakideu TV.
In the explosive interview, Rozinah - Burale’s ex-wife - described
their one-year marriage as the darkest period of her life, calling it her
biggest mistake.
She alleged emotional neglect and financial strain, and
claimed to have accessed Burale’s personal documents, which she said revealed
troubling details.
Burale dismissed the claims as false and malicious, arguing
that they were intended to damage his reputation and credibility as a preacher
and motivational speaker.
He also accused Alex of professional negligence for failing
to verify the allegations before publishing the video and encouraging viewers
to “share widely.”
The petition seeks a court order to remove the video,
prohibit reposts and compel a public apology and retraction.
With over 650,000 views and viral snippets circulating
online, the case has sparked public interest.
