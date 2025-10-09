Former State House Spokesperson and journalist KANZE DENA reveals why she refused to marry her first son’s father - “It should be love, not…”







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Former Citizen TV anchor and ex-State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, opened up about her journey through young motherhood, love, and the choices that shaped her life.

In a candid interview on Bahari FM, Kanze shared that she became pregnant shortly after finishing high school, a time filled with fear and uncertainty.

Too afraid to tell her mother, she considered giving the baby up for adoption and enrolled in a college far from home to keep her pregnancy hidden.

However, her secret unraveled when a concerned friend alerted her aunt, who informed her mother.

Coincidentally, her mum was in Nairobi and rushed to Pumwani Hospital where Kanze was delivering.

“I was shocked to see them standing there,” she recalled.

“It was at that moment I realised they had found out everything.”

Tragically, Kanze’s baby passed away three months later.

The child’s father had abandoned her early in the pregnancy, and they never reconnected.

“If they were alive today, they’d be 26,” she said.

Years later, Kanze had another child, now 19.

Despite their bond, she chose not to marry the child’s father.

“I told myself I don’t want to be married because of pregnancy,” she said.

“If a man marries me, it should be because he loves me.”

When the relationship became strained, Kanze walked away, focusing on her career and faith.

She and her son’s father have co-parented successfully for nearly two decades.

“We both remarried, but we’ve raised him together, and I thank God for that,” she shared.





