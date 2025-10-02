GACHAGUA on the spot over unpaid Sh 550, 000 prize bull from ASK Show







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been thrust into the spotlight after it emerged that he has yet to settle payment for a prized bull he picked during last year’s Nairobi ASK Showground cattle auction.

According to insiders, Gachagua personally selected the three-year-old Boran bull, weighing a hefty 690 kilograms and valued at Sh 550, 000, during the auction hosted by the Kenya Seed Company.

At the time, he allegedly promised to clear the payment “soon after.”

But more than a year later, reports indicate that the bill remains unsettled, sparking a heated debate online and raising questions about accountability.

Neither Gachagua nor ASK Show organizers have commented publicly, but the revelations have already ignited mixed reactions among Kenyans.

Just days ago, Gachagua was dragged into a separate scandal involving a woman said to be his mistress.

Reports claim he moved her into a luxury apartment in one of Nairobi’s leafy suburbs, promising to purchase the property for Ksh 25 million, a promise he allegedly failed to honor.

Instead, he is accused of forcefully grabbing the property, prompting the rightful owner to seek legal redress in court.

The two scandals combined have left Gachagua battling growing criticism, with critics accusing him of a pattern of unfulfilled promises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST