GACHAGUA on the spot over unpaid Sh 550, 000 prize bull from ASK Show

Thursday, October 2,
2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua has been thrust into the spotlight after it emerged
that he has yet to settle payment for a prized
bull he picked during last year’s Nairobi ASK Showground cattle
auction.
According to insiders, Gachagua personally selected the three-year-old Boran bull,
weighing a hefty 690
kilograms and valued
at Sh 550,
000, during the auction hosted by the Kenya Seed Company.
At the time, he allegedly promised to clear the payment
“soon after.”
But more than a year later, reports indicate that the bill
remains unsettled, sparking a heated debate online and raising questions about
accountability.
Neither Gachagua nor ASK Show organizers have commented
publicly, but the revelations have already ignited mixed reactions among
Kenyans.
Just days ago, Gachagua was dragged into a separate scandal
involving a woman said to be his mistress.
Reports claim he moved her into a luxury apartment in one of
Nairobi’s leafy suburbs, promising to purchase the property for Ksh
25 million, a promise he allegedly failed to honor.
Instead, he is accused of forcefully grabbing the property, prompting the rightful owner to seek
legal redress in court.
The two scandals combined have left Gachagua battling growing criticism, with critics accusing him of a pattern of unfulfilled promises.
