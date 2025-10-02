Former nominated Senator GLORIA ORWOBA threatens to withdraw support for MATIANG'I's 2027 presidential did over RAILA







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has made it clear that she would walk away from supporting Fred Matiang’i’s 2027 presidential bid if ODM leader, Raila Odinga, were to join forces with him.

Speaking during a televised interview on October 2nd, Orwoba stated that such an alliance would cast doubt on the opposition’s true intentions.

“Myself, the day Raila Odinga leaves the broad-based Government and joins Fred Matiang’i, I will not be part of that movement,” she stated.

“I won’t believe the intentions will be clear.”

Orwoba warned that political coalitions formed under questionable motives risk misleading Kenyans and collapsing under their own weight.

She likened such shifts to a political merry-go-round, where promises of reform are often replaced by hidden agendas.

Her remarks come days after Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, endorsed Matiang’i as the ideal candidate to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

Kioni praised Matiang’i’s managerial style and cross-regional appeal, saying Kenyans are ready for a leader who isn’t a career politician.

“Kenyans should field a presidential candidate who will deal with President William Ruto one touch, and I believe that candidate is Fred Matiang’i.”

“Not because he is in Jubilee, but because he seems to attract support from across all tribes, regions and cadres of society,” Kioni said.

