GACHAGUA claims JOHO is a drug baron and links him to an international drug trafficking cartel at JKIA (VIDEO)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has directly accused Mining Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Joho, of being a drug baron with deep ties to international narcotics cartels operating at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a fiery interview on KTN News, Gachagua claimed that Joho's appointment to the Cabinet was a deliberate move to shield and facilitate drug smuggling disguised as mineral exports.

“I was against Joho's appointment from day one because of his known links to drug cartels,” Gachagua stated in the interview, urging President William Ruto to dismiss him immediately if “any decorum remains” in the Government.

Gachagua's remarks stem from a fresh scandal exposed a few days ago after a close associate of Joho was captured on CCTV aiding an international drug trafficker in evading security checks at JKIA.

Joho’s associate was seen escorting the suspect named Santos, linked to a multi-million-shilling cocaine shipment destined for London, through restricted areas.

Joho has long denied drug involvement, including rebuttals to a 2010 U.S. Embassy cable labeling him a narcotics suspect - a claim he called politically motivated.

Riggy G has decided to roast the Cabinet Minister from Mombasa like nobody’s business. Vayolence here and there! pic.twitter.com/JVKGqHZU1f — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) October 5, 2025

